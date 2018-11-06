Technavio analysts forecast the global perineal care market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005356/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global perineal care market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing initiatives to increase awareness and support perineal care is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global perineal care market 2019-2023. The rise in awareness about perineal care and its management may encourage a larger number of individuals to seek help for perineal trauma due to incontinence. Public awareness campaigns, health promotion projects, and health fairs are some of the effective methods used to educate the public about incontinence.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global perineal care market is the increasing demand for post-natal perineal care:

Global perineal care market: Increasing prevalence of incontinence

Incontinence is a state of involuntary control over defecation and urination that can lead to accidental leakage of urine from the bladder and bowel movements. It is a widespread condition that ranges between a small leakage to the complete loss of bladder and bowel control. Incontinence generally occurs in individuals with extremely active or weak muscles. Incontinence can also lead to prostate-related problems and nerve damage.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "Approximately 410 out of every 1000 residents of aged care facilities have IAD, and 430 people of all incontinence patients in acute care have IAD. Perineal care products are used to prevent and treat such medical conditions"

Global perineal care market: Segmentation analysis

The global perineal care market research report provides market segmentation by product (perineal barriers, perineal cleansers, and perineal washcloths), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the perineal barriers segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing close to 40% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for 50% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The market in the Americas is growing rapidly in this region due to the high adoption of perineal care products, increasing prevalence of incontinence leading to perineal trauma, and strong market presence of key vendors.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005356/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com