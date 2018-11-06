sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.11.2018 | 16:19
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 6

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO
U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(The "Company")

(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)

LEI213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

6 November 2018

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mr Stephen Coe, a non-executive Director of the Company, has informed the Company that he is a non-executive Director of Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited which listed on the London Stock Exchange on 6 November 2018.

For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser +44 20 7496 3000
James Waterlow - Sales +44 1481 745 498

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Sam Walden +44 1481 745385

Website

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

