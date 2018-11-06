Net Insight AB: Net Insight wins significant order for nationwide media over internet distribution in Eurasia

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight today announces that a broadcast infrastructure operator has selected the company's media over internet transport solution, Nimbra VA. Net Insight's solution will serve as a nationwide internet/IP-based backup solution in parallel to the main primary distribution feed that goes over satellite.

Net Insight's successful Nimbra VA series provides reliable and cost-efficient transport over public internet (IP), with high quality of service (QoS) of digital video signals to regional headends for local distribution.

The solution covers nationwide, and the order value exceeds EUR 1 million. Net Insight won this order in close partnership with a local partner. Delivery and implementation will take place during the fourth quarter 2018.

"This is our largest Nimbra VA order to date," says Henrik Sund, interim CEO of Net Insight. "Our media over internet transport solution will secure the nationwide delivery of TV and will enable the customer to increase the number of TV services in the future."

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Sund, Interim CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, henrik.sund@netinsight.net (mailto:henrik.sund@netinsight.net)

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4.30 pm CET on November 6, 2018.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

