Technavio analysts forecast the global asafoetida market to grow at a CAGR close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005361/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global asafoetida market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Online distribution platforms is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global asafoetida market 2019-2023. Besides apparel and a plethora of other items, grocery items are also becoming popular on online shopping portals. Online platforms are expected to become key distribution channels for asafoetida sales during the forecast period. Online sales are convenient for consumers, as they offer ease of shopping, save time, and deliver orders promptly. Offering their products online also helps small retailers and vendors in enhancing the visibility and profitability. Also, in recent times, apart from online retailing portals, asafoetida product manufacturers such as Patanjali Ayurveda provide the option of shopping directly from their websites. The penetration of online grocery shopping is deepening across the world as it provides a hassle-free experience. Companies such as Amazon, Walmart, Tesco, Abbate, Natures Basket, and Big Basket are fast-growing online grocery stores. This is encouraging various asafoetida vendors to focus on the internet-savvy customer segment and enter the online retail format.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global asafoetida market is the health benefits of asafoetida:

Global asafoetida market: Health benefits of asafoetida

Asafoetida is associated with a range of health benefits, which has boosted its consumption. Asafoetida is used for preventing stomach disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gas, acidity, indigestion, and bloating. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help flush out toxins from the digestive tract and restore normal Ph levels in the stomach. Asafoetida is also used as an alternative to treat respiratory syndromes such as dry cough, asthma, and bronchitis. Its paste has anti-viral and antibiotic attributes to relieve chest congestion and helps in the smooth discharge of cough when applied on the chest. Furthermore, asafoetida has various benefits for the hair and scalp. It helps retain moisture in the scalp to keep the hair free of frizziness and dryness. It also prevents excessive hair fall and dandruff and makes the hair thicker and stronger. Thus, with many such advantages, the market for asafoetida is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from health benefits, other factors that are driving the asafoetida market is the growth in packaging and modern herbal practices. Asafoetida is a major constituent in modern herbal treatments. It is used in several pharmacological activities and is undergoing various clinical trials for flatulence, epilepsy, influenza, cancer, sterility, miscarriage, premature labor, leucorrhoea, and blood pressure. Ferule asafoetida is also under chemical trials for chemo-protective therapy, and lipid profile."

Global asafoetida market: Segmentation analysis

The global asafoetida market research report provides market segmentation by product (MILKY WHITE asafoetida and red asafoetida), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting over 58% share, followed by the EMEA and the Americas respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the EMEA region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005361/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com