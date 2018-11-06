TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business, today announced it has raised over €70,000 through its first-ever TransPerfect Mountain Challenge benefiting AFANOC, a charitable organization that focuses on providing social, psychological, educational, and financial support to pediatric cancer patients and their families.

On October 27th, after months of fundraising and preparation, employees primarily from TransPerfect's Barcelona office along with their supporters completed the TransPerfect Mountain Challenge in Catllaràs, Spain. More than 150 participants on 42 teams braved rain and cold temperatures to take part in an orienteering race and trail marathon with some teams spending more than 13 hours on the mountain. Barcelona is TransPerfect's largest office in continental Europe with approximately 500 employees.

Barnaby Wass, Senior Vice President and one of the principal organizers of the TransPerfect Mountain Challenge, said, "I am so proud of the work and dedication of the Barcelona team and TransPerfect employees around the world for donating their time and money to make this event a reality. AFANOC holds a special place in my heart, and I'm sure I speak on behalf of everyone at TransPerfect in thanking them for their ongoing efforts to help families of children fighting cancer."

Phil Shawe, President and CEO, added, "One of TransPerfect's core values is giving back to the communities around the world in which we live and work. Our Barcelona team really outdid themselves in organizing the Mountain Challenge and raising money for a great cause."

Corporate sponsors included Mtz Comin, Efebé, Ansbad, and Wonderbox. Contributors and supporters included Ashi, Editorial Alpine, Ajuntament de Sant Julià de Cerdanyola, CamelBak, and Running Barcelona.

For more information on the event and instructions on how to donate toward ongoing efforts to support AFANOC, please visit transperfectmountainchallenge.com.

