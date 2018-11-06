Technavio analysts forecast the global keto diet market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global keto diet market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising demand for processed meats and seafoods is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global keto diet market 2018-2022. Meat and seafood constitute the largest product segment in the global keto diet market, and its overall growth depends on the performance of this category. The consumption of raw meats and sea foods has been popular for a very long time, but growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of processed and cured meat and seafood products has raised demand for this variant significantly since 2010. Processed sea foods such as smoked salmon, cured prawns, smoked mackerel, and smoked haddock are becoming popular since they are convenient and suited to the modern-day lifestyles. Rising disposable income in various countries of APAC, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America have led to an increase in demand for sea-food in ready-to-eat packaging formats. Thus, the rising demand for processed food is expected to boost the growth of the global keto diet market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global keto diet market is the health benefits associated with this diet:

Global keto diet market: Health benefits of keto diet

The health benefits are the most important reasons for the rising demand and consumption of such products. Keto diet products are most often associated with weight loss, but there are many other health benefits linked with them. For instance, cutting down on the consumption of carbohydrates is one of the most effective ways of losing unwanted weight. Furthermore, a keto diet acts as an essential therapeutic for brain disorders such as epilepsy in children. Thus, with many such benefits, the keto diet market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from increasing awareness about the health benefits of a keto diet, other factors that are boosting the growth of the market are the increasing number of new product launches and the increasing influence of online retailing."

Global keto diet market: Segmentation analysis

The global keto diet market research report provides market segmentation by product (keto-based foods and keto-based beverages), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 44% share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period, followed by the Americas.

