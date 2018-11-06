The global personal care ingredients market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising popularity of skin care cosmeceuticals. Cosmeceuticals are cosmetics with pharmacological effects. The global personal care ingredients market is expected to experience an increase in demand from the skin care segment. Some common types of cosmeceutical ingredients used in skin care products include alpha hydroxy acids (AHA), antioxidants, botanicals, depigmentation agents, exfoliants, peptides, and retinoids. These ingredients have different functions, for instance, AHA improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging. Botanical ingredients that originate from plants roots, herbs, flowers, fruits, leaves, and seeds are also used as components in cosmetic and personal care products. Therefore, with such benefits, the market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global personal care ingredients market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients in personal care products as one of the key emerging trends in the global personal care ingredients market:

Global personal care ingredients market: Increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients in personal care products

Typically, personal care products are made from synthetic ingredients and petroleum derivatives, such as mineral oil, paraffin, and propylene glycol, which can harm the skin and hair in the long term. As natural and organic products have few or no known harmful effects, market competitors, are launching products with natural and organic ingredients to gain market share. For instance, the demand for plant-derived color is growing in the haircare market as natural and organic colors are less harmful than synthetic colors as they are ammonia-free. Therefore, the increasing demand for natural and organic personal care products is expected to escalate growth in the global personal care ingredients market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing demand for natural and organic products, growing consumer awareness of halal cosmetics is another factor, that is pushing several manufacturers to produce halal certified cosmetics. Therefore, the market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer services and personal care.

Global personal care ingredients market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global personal care ingredients market by application (skin care, cosmetics, hair care, oral care, others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 38%, followed by EMEA and Americas respectively. The APAC region is also expected to register the highest incremental growth, while the other two regions will see a decline in their market shares.

