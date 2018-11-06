Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 06 November 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 160,113 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.2800 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.9500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.2839

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,813,021 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,813,021 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

06 November 2018

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2076 26.05 16:28:08 London Stock Exchange 2800 26.05 16:28:08 London Stock Exchange 7000 26.05 16:28:08 London Stock Exchange 5707 26.20 16:11:04 London Stock Exchange 5965 26.05 15:24:07 London Stock Exchange 3620 25.95 15:16:21 London Stock Exchange 5037 26.05 14:53:41 London Stock Exchange 20088 26.20 14:44:29 London Stock Exchange 5528 26.00 13:07:43 London Stock Exchange 11448 26.05 13:07:24 London Stock Exchange 5927 26.05 13:06:53 London Stock Exchange 8117 26.20 13:06:43 London Stock Exchange 7000 26.20 13:06:43 London Stock Exchange 6275 26.35 12:27:39 London Stock Exchange 145 26.35 12:27:39 London Stock Exchange 381 26.30 11:39:11 London Stock Exchange 1833 26.30 11:26:13 London Stock Exchange 396 26.30 11:15:22 London Stock Exchange 1789 26.30 10:28:01 London Stock Exchange 5921 26.45 10:06:41 London Stock Exchange 3247 26.45 10:06:41 London Stock Exchange 2661 26.45 09:49:12 London Stock Exchange 5251 26.45 09:49:12 London Stock Exchange 6299 26.45 09:49:12 London Stock Exchange 5089 26.60 09:19:34 London Stock Exchange 5103 26.60 09:19:34 London Stock Exchange 25410 26.60 09:19:34 London Stock Exchange

