Dienstag, 06.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
06.11.2018
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 6

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:06 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):160,113
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.2800
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.9500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.2839

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,813,021 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,401,813,021 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

06 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
207626.0516:28:08London Stock Exchange
280026.0516:28:08London Stock Exchange
700026.0516:28:08London Stock Exchange
570726.2016:11:04London Stock Exchange
596526.0515:24:07London Stock Exchange
362025.9515:16:21London Stock Exchange
503726.0514:53:41London Stock Exchange
2008826.2014:44:29London Stock Exchange
552826.0013:07:43London Stock Exchange
1144826.0513:07:24London Stock Exchange
592726.0513:06:53London Stock Exchange
811726.2013:06:43London Stock Exchange
700026.2013:06:43London Stock Exchange
627526.3512:27:39London Stock Exchange
14526.3512:27:39London Stock Exchange
38126.3011:39:11London Stock Exchange
183326.3011:26:13London Stock Exchange
39626.3011:15:22London Stock Exchange
178926.3010:28:01London Stock Exchange
592126.4510:06:41London Stock Exchange
324726.4510:06:41London Stock Exchange
266126.4509:49:12London Stock Exchange
525126.4509:49:12London Stock Exchange
629926.4509:49:12London Stock Exchange
508926.6009:19:34London Stock Exchange
510326.6009:19:34London Stock Exchange
2541026.6009:19:34London Stock Exchange

-ends-


