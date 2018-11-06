sprite-preloader
06.11.2018 | 18:05
(1 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Private Equity Holding AG: Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2018

Private Equity Holding AG / Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2018

Zug, November 6, 2018

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the half-year report as of September 30, 2018. PEH reports a comprehensive income of EUR 24.5 million for the first six months of the financial year 2018/2019. As of September 30, 2018, the net asset value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 85.55 (CHF 97.03). This represents an increase of 10.0% in EUR (6.2% in CHF) since March 31, 2018, including the distribution of CHF 2.00 per share in July 2018.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Emanuel Eftimiu, Investor Relations, emanuel.eftimiu@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

Half-Year Report 2018 (http://hugin.info/130308/R/2224371/872149.pdf)


Private Equity Holding AG
Innere Güterstrasse 4 Zug Switzerland

WKN: 906781;ISIN: CH0006089921;



