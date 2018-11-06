Private Equity Holding AG / Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2018

Zug, November 6, 2018

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the half-year report as of September 30, 2018. PEH reports a comprehensive income of EUR 24.5 million for the first six months of the financial year 2018/2019. As of September 30, 2018, the net asset value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 85.55 (CHF 97.03). This represents an increase of 10.0% in EUR (6.2% in CHF) since March 31, 2018, including the distribution of CHF 2.00 per share in July 2018.

