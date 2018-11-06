TESSI: 2018 nine-month turnover at EUR 310.7 million



> Consolidated turnover excluding CPoR Devises (1 January - 30 September)

On 4 June 2018, Tessi announced the signing of an agreement with Loomis for the sale of CPoR Devises*, a business in which Tessi currently holds an 80% equity stake with the remaining 20% held by Crédit Agricole SA. CPoR Devises is henceforth consolidated as an asset held for sale and is excluded from Tessi's reported 2017 and 2018 turnover for comparison purposes.

€m - unaudited 2018

Excluding CPoR 2017

Excluding CPoR H1 turnover 205.4 198.5 Q3 turnover 105.3 91.3 Total 9-month turnover 310.7 289.8



After generating like-for-like growth of 3.1% for the first half, Tessi posted Q3 2018 turnover of €105.3 million (excluding CPoR Devises), up €14.0 million from the same period in 2017. Owliance contributed €8.9 million to third quarter growth, while growth at constant consolidation scope amounted to €5.1 million or 5.6%.

For the nine-month period, the Group (excluding CPoR Devises) posted turnover of €310.7 million, up €20.9 million. Like-for-like growth came to 3.9% or €11.3 million.

Tessi documents services posted turnover of €292.6 million, up €22.1 million or 8.2% from the same period last year. Dhimyotis and Owliance contributed €10.0 million to growth over the period (€1.1 million over nine months and €8.9 million for the quarter); growth at constant consolidation scope came to 4.6%.

Tessi customer marketing posted turnover of €18.1 million compared to €19.4 million the previous year.



> 2018 outlook

Tessi is committed to continuing its strategy to grow its core business centred on information flow management and the outsourcing of high value-added services, while maintaining its margins. In addition, Tessi will continue to implement its innovation policy and remain on the lookout for potential acquisitions.



*As CPoR Devises is a credit institution, its disposal is subject to a non-opposition decision by the European Central Bank, on the recommendation of the French Prudential Supervision Authority (ACPR).



