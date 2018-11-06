HERIGE: TURNOVER AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

Growth of 6.9% in third-quarter 2018

(like-for-like)

IFRS - € million

Consolidated turnover 2018(1) 2017

IFRS 5 Change %

2018 vs 2017 IFRS 5 Restated(2) 1st quarter 140.2 130.8 +7.1% +7.6% 2nd quarter 154.2 150.9 +2.2% +2.3% 3rd quarter 127.8 120.0 +6.5% +6.9% TOTAL 422.2 401.7 +5.1% +5.4% Building Materials Trading 264.9 256.5 +3.3% +3.7% Concrete Industry 61.6 57.2 +7.7% +7.7% Industrial Joinery 105.3 96.1 +9.5% +9.5% Other 18.7 20.8 -10.2% -4.2% Inter-segment eliminations -28.3 -28.9 - -

Figures have not been audited. Building Materials Trading restated for the disposal of VM Piscines and the closure of LNTP Tours, and Other restated for activity in China and the closure of LNTP Bordeaux and Niort Carrelage points of sale in summer 2018.

Strong growth in industrial activities in third-quarter 2018

HERIGE Group posted turnover of €127.8 million for the third quarter of 2018, up 6.9% like-for-like on the same period in 2017. The performance was primarily driven by strong momentum in industrial activities, with Concrete Industry up 14.7% and Industrial Joinery up 10.7%.

For the first nine months of 2018, total Group turnover was up 5.4% like-for-like at €422.2 million:

Turnover for Building Materials Trading advanced 3.7%, boosted yet again by a recovering market,

Concrete Industry turnover rose 7.7%, driven notably by an increase in volumes of ready-mix concrete,

Turnover for Industrial Joinery climbed 9.5%, fuelled yet again by the momentum of its new product AM-X.

Outlook and developments

Faced with a still uncertain construction market and a wait-and-see climate linked to future regulations, HERIGE is continuing to focus on a strategic roadmap for its business divisions that will enable it to create profitable and lasting growth.

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



