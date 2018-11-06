Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2018) - Wildsky Resources Inc. (formerly China Minerals Mining Corporation) (TSXV: WSK) (OTC Pink: HWTHF) (the "Company") announces that it has received final results from the 2018 soil geochemical program on the Lucky grid at its Cassiar Gold project.

Results from 1195 soil samples collected over the Lucky grid in the northern part of the property indicate highly elevated gold values. Gold results for soil samples average 0.23 ppm Au (equivalent to grams gold per tonne) and range between the upper analytical limit of 25.0 ppm Au to less than the 0.02 detection limit. Of the total, 49 samples (4%) returned results higher than 1.0 ppm gold (>1.0 g/t Au) and are considered highly anomalous. A further 299 samples (25%) are considered anomalous with values between 0.10 and 0.99 ppm (g/t Au). An area of approximately 1000 by 400 metres in the central area of the grid contains most of the anomalous gold values, with outlying anomalous areas to the northwest and southeast (see map below).

The results confirm and extend highly elevated gold values in historic soil samples. Field examination indicates the higher gold values are associated with zones of rusty-weathering, disseminated pyrite in carbonate altered volcanic rocks that locally contain quartz veins. These mineralized zones are similar to areas of gold mineralization at the nearby Taurus prospect, where underground and trench mining was done between 1980 and 2000. The Lucky prospect is untested by drilling so the Company will be planning follow-up work in 2019 leading to drilling.

The soil sampling was done at 20 metre spacings along grid lines spaced 50 meters apart and extending about 0.5 to 1.0 km in length. The lines were oriented due east in the northern half of the grid and due north in the southern half of the grid area for practical reasons due to topography. Samples were collected from a relatively thin veneer of soil that is developed in the alpine area of the Lucky grid. Samples were collected in paper soil sample bags and shipped to ALS Laboratory Group Minerals Division in Whitehorse, YT for sample preparation, with geochemical analysis completed at ALS in North Vancouver, BC. ALS is an independent commercial laboratory that meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. Multi-element analysis was done by aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS analysis using a 5 gram subsample, including gold (analytical limits of 0.01-25 ppm Au).

QA/QC measures included 61 replicate analyses and a suite of 34 field duplicate soil samples, also analyzed by ALS. For gold, 80% of the replicate analytical results and 74% of the duplicate field sample results were within +/- 50% of the original value. Limited rock geochemical sampling of 8 sites returned values ranging up to 2.89 g/t gold (ALS Labs, 50 gram sub-sample, gold by fire assay with ICP-AES finish).

In other news, the Company is proceeding with metallurgical testing of its 2018 Table Mountain tailings drilling program to investigate recovery by centrifugal gravity concentration.

The technical disclosure in this news release was approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., member of the technical advisory board to the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

