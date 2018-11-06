Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Notice of GM

6 November 2018 For Immediate Release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Notice of General Meeting.

As announced on 14 September 2018, the Company raised £805,000 in a Fundraising comprising the issue of 161,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p (the "Subscription") at 0.50p per Subscription Share (the "Subscription Price") and issue of £250,000 of convertible loan notes for 50,000,000 loan notes of 0.50p (the "Loan Notes") with a conversion price of 0.75p (the "Conversion Price").

Warrants were attached to the Subscription Shares on a 1-for-1 basis, with an exercise price of 1.0p per ordinary share and expire 12 months from allotment of the Subscription Shares (the "Subscription Warrants"). Further, warrants will be attached to any new ordinary shares that are issued as a result of conversion of any Loan Notes, on a 1-for-1 basis on the same terms as the Subscription Warrants ("Loan Note Warrants"). A maximum of 194,333,333 new ordinary shares could potentially be issued in the event that all Subscription Warrants and Loan Note warrants are exercised.

As was stated in that announcement, a General Meeting was to be convened by the Company in due course, order to provide sufficient headroom for the exercise of the Subscription Warrants and the Conversion Warrants.

AAA gives notice that the General Meeting of the Company is to be held at 10.30am GMT at the offices of VSA Capital, New Liverpool House, 15-17 Eldon Street, London, EC2M 7LD on Tuesday 27 November 2018.

Information on the resolutions to be voted on at the General Meeting can be found in the Notice of General Meeting that, along with forms of proxy, has been posted to shareholders and is available on the Company's website http://www.aaaplc.com/ .

For further information please contact: