

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Like the rest of Europe, the Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a slight loss. Traders are in a cautious mood ahead of the results of the U.S. midterm elections. The election results will decide control of both the House and Senate and could have a major impact on President Donald Trump's ability to enact his pro-business agenda.



Traders are also looking forward to the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will keep a close eye on the accompanying statement for clues about an expected rate hike in December.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.18 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,992.07. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.12 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.17 percent.



The index heavyweights finished with small losses Tuesday. Roche declined 0.4 percent, Novartis slid 0.2 percent and Nestle lost 0.05 percent.



Richemont dropped 1.1 percent, while rival Swatch Group gained 0.2 percent.



UBS decreased 0.7 percent, Julius Baer weakened by 0.50 percent and Credit Suisse dipped 0.1 percent.



Adecco climbed 3 percent after it reported better than expected third quarter results.



