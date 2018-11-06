Olink Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for its Cardiac Protein Biomarker Multiplex Panels, CVD II and CVD III

CVD II and CVD III assist the simultaneous analysis of 92-CVD related proteins in each panel with meagre biobank consumption

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global cardiac protein biomarker research market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Olink Proteomics with the 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for developing its cardiovascular (CV) multiplex panels-CVD II and CVD III-featuring its proprietary Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology. The CVD II and CVD III panels enable researchers to measure low-abundant proteins with high sensitivity and specificity to produce accurate and granular data.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780489/Frost_and_Sullivan_Olink_Proteomics_Award.jpg

"Responding to the market's lack of biomarkers able to provide the high-level granularity needed for precision medicine, Olink Proteomics introduced its PEA technology that facilitates extensive research in multiple protein categories and produces reliable, granular data," said Unmesh Lal, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Olink's unique multiplex immunoassay panels, CVD II and CVD III, each allow rapid and high-throughput cardiac biomarker analysis of 92-CVD related proteins simultaneously with minimal consumption of biobank samples. For example, 96 samples can run in each panel to produce more than 9,000 high-quality data points using just one microliter of biological sample input."

The PEA technology uses a matched pair of antibodies, carrying small DNA tags, for each target protein. When both antibodies bind to the target protein, they come into close proximity and hybridize, giving rise to a barcode with a unique sequence for that protein. The sequence is subsequently amplified, resulting in a highly specific readout obtained by a real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR). The technology enables a level of quality and rigor at high multiplex levels unattainable through standard immunoassay techniques.

Olink's PEA technology addresses broad research needs to recognise unique signatures and assists in stratifying patients, predicting responses to a drug, and finding surrogate markers for clinical efficacy. The CVD panels II and III combine to provide an assessment capability of more than 180 proteins, yet it has an intra-assay coefficient of variation of less than 10% and an inter-assay coefficient of variation of less than 15%. In addition, the company pre-validates the assays for sensitivity, specificity, precision, and dynamic range, which inspires confidence in scientists.

"Olink's PEA technology-enabled CVD multiplex panels offer an all-encompassing package for clinical decision-making," noted Lal. "The company continually strives to improve customers' research efficiency by expanding its protein database, enhancing multiplexing and throughput, and decreasing the total cost of experiments by leveraging new technologies."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also enables new products and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Olink Proteomics

Swedish company Olink Proteomics is a global leader for analysis of protein biomarkers in the field of precision medicine. Future health will be significantly improved using biomarkers for disease prediction, monitoring and, diagnosis of patients with a higher degree of precision, allowing patient to get the right treatment at the right point in time. Olink's proprietary Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology enables researchers to look at unparalleled numbers of proteins in one simple experiment allowing all medical fields to get new insights driving this important field forward. The team at Olink Proteomics is dedicated to supporting the research community with a rapidly growing high-quality, validated protein target library which in the next couple of years will cover the essential part of the blood proteome. With over half a million samples analyzed and a team of specialist data scientists, Olink also has the expertise to maximize the success of protein biomarker studies.

Olink Proteomics is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with a regional office and service laboratory for the U.S. organization in Watertown, MA.

For more information, please visit www.olink.com.

Olink is a registered trademark of Olink Proteomics AB.

Contact information:

Jon Heimer, CEO

Phone: +1 857 325 0009

E-mail: jon.heimer@olink.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.477.8418

F: 1.210.348.1003

E: bianca.torres@frost.com