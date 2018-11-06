Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2018) - The raging cannabis market has created many a robust business plan and opportunity. Companies are rushing to participate in every aspect of the industry spectrum from facilitator to grower. Very few can claim that they are doing both as is the case for Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCQB: GNAL), a vertically integrated cannabis technology innovator, manufacturer and distributor. The recently completed name and ticker symbol change is the last mile along a long road that now thrusts a respected purveyor of horticultural products into one of the most lucrative segments of the cannabis industry.

Generation Alpha has now gone from successful provider of top-flight horticultural essentials, award-winning LED lights and nutrients, to major cannabis growers in legal municipalities to joining the actual cultivation market, leveraging their own technology pedigree and becoming growers themselves. In 2017, the Company, mainly through its Solis Tek LED lighting division, generated $9 million revenue, but management had bigger aspirations and opportunities in touching the plant. Generation Alpha can now directly participate in one of the most potentially profitable aspects of the cannabis industry in one of the fastest growing states with the added benefit of their own technology and relationships.

The breadth of the opportunity perhaps explains Generation Alpha's ability to add a respected national financial media voice to its Board of Directors. Recently, the Company named Peter Najarian to its Board of Directors. Mr. Najarian is a recognizable contributor on the CNBC mid-day show "Halftime Report" as well as CNBC's post-market show "Fast Money" and has a large following.

It is important to note that the Company's path to market is short as it expects to be processing cannabis in early 2019. To that end, Generation Alpha will hit the ground running with a 70,000 square foot advanced cultivation and processing facility in Phoenix, Arizona. Currently under build-out construction, the facility is anticipated to become revenue generating in the second quarter of 2019.

The Company will maintain and continue to grow its successful horticultural products business, capitalizing on the expanding market as they have so far. Having two cannabis irons in the fire of opportunity is both unique and desirable given the Arizona forecasts from publications in the know that are bullish to say the least. In a recent article, Marijuana Business Daily reports that "Steady growth has characterized Arizona's medical marijuana program over the past few years, and 2017 was no exception as the state reinforced its position as one of the nation's largest MMJ markets. Additionally, Arizona's MMJ program added over 38,000 patients to its rolls over the course of the year - a 34% increase - firmly establishing the state's medical cannabis market as the third largest in the United States."

Market watchers Motley Fool speculate that Arizona could have a billion dollar marijuana market in the next four years in this essay from June.

These eye-popping numbers explain Generation Alpha's expansion. With the credibility earned through years of assisting others in efficient cultivation of legal cannabis already under roof, adding the potentially deep, deep pools of revenue that often comes with being a direct grower makes sense. Many of the relationships, expertise and understanding of the market are already in-house.

And with the proverbial earth moving favorably under their feet as Arizona's cannabis market explodes, Generation Alpha's isn't just changing its name, it's doubling down on a rare opportunity.

About Generation Alpha, Inc.

Generation Alpha, Inc. (OTCQB: GNAL) is a vertically integrated technology innovator, developer, manufacturer and distributor focused on bringing products and solutions to commercial cannabis growers in both the medical and recreational space in legal markets across the U.S. For nearly a decade, growers have used the Company's lighting solutions to increase yield, lower costs and grow better to maximize their return on investment. The Company's customers include retail stores, distributors, ecommerce, and commercial growers. In 2018, the Company expanded into the "touch-the-plant" side of the cannabis business under a contract with an Arizona licensee and its ongoing build-out of a cultivation and processing facility in Phoenix, AZ. For more information, please visit our website, http://genalphainc.com.

