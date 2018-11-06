SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: Accelerated growth in the third quarter of 2018

Press releaseNovember 6, 2018, 6:00 pm

Accelerated growth in the third quarter of 2018

Q3 revenue: +59.5%

Quarterly revenue exceeds €100 million for the first time

Solutions 30 SE, the European leader in solutions for new technologies, publishes its revenue for the third quarter of 2018.

In millions of euros

(Unaudited figures) 9 months 3rd quarter 2018 2017 % change 2018 2017 % change Total 291.1 189.0 +54.0 % 114.5 71.8 +59.5 % From France 185.8 120.5 +54.1 % 69.7 45.6 +53.0 % From abroad 105.3 68.5 +53.8 % 44.8 26.2 +70.9 %

Accelerated growth in the third quarter: +59.3%

With €114.5 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2018, Solutions 30 has hit the symbolic milestone of €100 million in quarterly revenue for the first time. The group's rate of growth has reached +59.5% (+17.6% like-for-like), based on comparisons with 2017.

In France, Q3 2018 revenue was €69.7 million, up +53.0% (+21.2% like-for-like). All of the group's business units fueled this organic momentum, which was only reinforced by fully consolidating CPCP as of August 1st.

Revenue from international operations rose to €44.8 million, an increase of +70.9% (+11.4% like-for-like). This performance was mainly fostered by the strategic acquisitions made in Benelux in 2018, namely the full consolidation of Janssens Field Services (JFS) and Unit-T, which is 70% owned by Solutions 30 and 30% owned by the Belgian cable operator Telenet. This subsidiary is in the process of being integrated and will reach its nominal level in November.

Revenue for the first three quarters amounted to €291.1 million, an increase of 54.0%. Solutions 30 has a good balance of domestic (+54.1%) and international (53.8%) growth as well as organic growth (+29.8%) and acquisitions (+24.2%).

Outlook for profitable, sustainable growth confirmed

Momentum from the third quarter is carrying over into the fourth thus bolstering the group in its capability to achieve its annual goals of sustainable and profitable growth.

In the long term, the group will continue to benefit from structurally fast growing markets and to deploy its profitable model throughout Europe in order to capitalize on growth opportunities provided by the economy's digital transformation. Pursuing targeted acquisitions is part of the group's strategy to reach its medium-term goal of exceeding a billion euros in revenue.

Securities transactions

During the Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 31st, the shareholders of Solutions 30 approved a resolution to divide the nominal value of Solutions 30 shares by four. After this operation which aims to increase the shares' accessibility and liquidity, the company's capital will consist of 96,719,248 shares worth a nominal value of 0.1275 €.

As described in the press release dated October 31st, the delisting of the old shares (ISIN Code: FR0013188844) and the listing of the new shares (ISIN Code: FR0013379484) will take place on November 7th. The new shares will be delivered on November 9th.

In addition, and as stated in the press release dated September 24th, the Executive Board will proceed on November 9th to grant to 14 Executives of Solutions 30, 7,338,144 stock options, which can be immediately exercised, leading to the issuance of the same number of shares. The company's capital will the consist of 104,057,392 shares.

Upcoming events:

January 28, 2019 2018 Annual Sales

April 24, 2019 2018 Annual Results

April 25, 2019 2:30 pm: Investor Meeting (in French)

5 pm: Investor Conference Call (in English)

(*) Published after market closes at 6 pm

