

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $27 billion worth of ten-year notes on Tuesday, attracting slightly below average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.209 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54 percent.



Last month, the Treasury sold $23 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.225 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.



The Treasury is due to finish off this week's long-term securities auctions on Wednesday with the sale of $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



