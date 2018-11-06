CNH Industrial N.V.: IVECO Stralis NP 460 wins "Sustainable Truck of the Year 2019"

The Stralis NP 460 reaffirms its European leadership by winning the award for "Sustainable Truck of the Year 2019" in the Tractor category. The prize was awarded at Ecomondo 2018, an international expo dedicated to all circular economy industry sectors.

London, November 6, 2018

A year after winning the "Low Carbon Truck of the Year" title in the UK, the Stralis NP 460 has received an important new award by being voted "Sustainable Truck of the Year 2019", in the Tractor category. The prize, which is sponsored by Vado e Torno magazine in collaboration with Lifegate, was awarded to IVECO, a brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), at Ecomondo 2018, in Rimini, Italy, an international event with an innovative format which unites all circular economy industry sectors on a single platform.

Now in its third edition, this award, which recognizes the most significant innovations in clean transport and is sponsored by Vado e Torno in partnership with the Politecnico di Milano, was presented to IVECO's most sustainable heavy road vehicle to date in recognition of its technical specifications, performance and technology.

Pierre Lahutte, IVECO Brand President, said: "We are proud to receive this prestigious award, which has been presented to us at a very significant time for alternative drive technologies. This vision can be consolidated via the circular economy of biomethane, which is based on the production of energy using organic or agricultural waste. Vado e Torno, one of the most important publications in the European commercial vehicles sector, has road tested the vehicle and has confirmed its exceptional fuel efficiency translating into a significant reduction in CO 2 emissions".

The Stralis NP 460 is equipped with a 460hp Cursor 13 NP natural gas engine, which holds two patents and has been developed to deliver the best possible performance during even the most demanding missions. It was the first truck to pave the way for long-range missions, beating the previous limitations of gas vehicles and significantly increasing fuel autonomy to 1,600 km on a single fill of the double LNG tank.

