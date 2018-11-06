Linde plc: LINDE plc Approves Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2018

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2018 / The Board of Directors of Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) has approved, subject to satisfaction of the conditions described below, the declaration of a fourth quarter 2018 dividend of $0.825 per share.

Prior to declaring and paying dividends, Linde plc is required to implement a reduction of its share capital to create distributable reserves. For this purpose, Linde plc has applied to the Irish High Court for an order approving the reduction of its share capital. Linde plc is not aware of any reason why the creation of distributable reserves would not be approved, however, the issuance of the required order is a matter for the discretion of the Court.

Subject to obtaining the requisite Irish High Court order, it is expected that the Board of Directors of Linde plc will declare the fourth quarter dividend for a December 2018 payment date.

Another press release will be issued if and when the Irish High Court has approved the capital reduction and the Board of Directors has declared the fourth quarter 2018 dividend.

About Linde plc

Linde plc is a leading industrial gas and engineering company with market capitalization of approximately USD 90 billion (EUR 78 billion) and 2017 pro forma sales of USD 27 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde plc delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.lindeplc.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

E-Mail: juan_pelaez@praxair.com

Media Relations

Matthias Dachwald

Phone: +49 89 35757 1333

E-Mail: matthias.dachwald@linde.com

