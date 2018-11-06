Alliance Family of Companies, LLC: CEO Justin Magnuson Cleared of Sexual Assault Allegations

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2018 / Justin Magnuson, the Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Family of Companies, LLC has been cleared of sexual assault allegations filed by a former employee in the state court in Dallas County, Texas. After a review of the petition filed by the Plaintiff, the judge concluded that it was exceedingly and unnecessarily graphic and ordered the Petition to be redacted. "In my opinion, the filing was pornographic, which is why I fought for it to be redacted," said Michael Kelsheimer, attorney for Mr. Magnuson. "Minor children doing research have access to court records and this type of filing was simply unnecessary and inappropriate - and the judge agreed," said Kelsheimer.

"Based on the excessive content of the initial Petition against Mr. Magnuson, it certainly appears as though the plaintiff's goal was to embarrass Mr. Magnuson and obtain a quick settlement," Kelsheimer stated. When asked, Mr. Magnuson stated he has no intent of paying anything to silence his accuser, rather, he stated, "Everyone has a right to be heard in our system of justice and I look forward to the day she will actually have to face a judge and jury with her story. She will have a difficult time attempting to justify her background of habitually making sexual assault allegations against multiple men, none of which have been found to be true. I am just the latest of her victims in her pattern of sex related accusations, and it needs to stop here."

In researching the plaintiff's background, it was found that she has, indeed, filed a civil petition demanding money damages for an alleged sexual assault against another CEO in the Dallas area, made accusations of sexual assault against police officers who arrested her on a domestic abuse case in which she was physically attacking her ex-husband, and that a permanent injunction was entered against her to restrain her from committing domestic violence against one of her ex-boyfriends and his family.

After filing the civil lawsuit, with no offer of settlement from Mr. Magnuson, and after waiting over a year after the alleged assault, the plaintiff then filed a criminal complaint with the police, requesting them to prosecute Mr. Magnuson. A thorough investigation by an experienced police detective was completed. Mr. Magnuson voluntarily took and passed a lie detector test with three different scoring criteria, all of which overwhelmingly showed Mr. Magnuson is telling the truth. Based on their independent investigation and the results of the lie detector tests, law enforcement authorities found that there is no probable cause to believe the plaintiff's accusation, and therefore declined to pursue any criminal charges against Mr. Magnuson.

