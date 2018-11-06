Medicine Man Technologies Inc.: Medicine Man Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on Thursday, November 8, 2018

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2018 / Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: MDCL) ('Medicine Man Technologies' or 'Company'), one of the country's leading cannabis consulting service companies, today announced the Company will issue its third quarter 2018 results release on November 8, 2018 after markets close.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

TOLL-FREE 1- 877-407-9716

TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-201-493-6779

Participants should request the Medicine Man earnings call or provide confirmation code 13684963.

Investors are invited to listen via webcast available on the Medicine Man Technologies investor section of the Company's website at http://www.medicinemantechnologies.com/investor-calendar.html. Please visit the website 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay of the call will be available through November 23, 2018, at 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13684963. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

Brett Roper, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicine Man Technologies, and Jonathan Sandberg, Chief Financial Officer, will be answering shareholder questions at the conclusion of the call. Should you have questions prior to the conference call please send an email to MDCL@kcsa.com with 'MDCL Question' in the subject line. Management will answer as many questions as time will allow.

About Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Established in March 2014, the Company secured its first client/licensee in April 2014. To date, the Company has provided guidance for several clients that have successfully secured licenses to operate cannabis businesses within their state. The Company currently has or has had active clients in California, Iowa, Oregon, Colorado, Nevada, Illinois, Michigan, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, Germany, and South Africa. The Company continues to focus on working with clients to 1) utilize its experience, technology, and training to help secure a license in states with newly emerging regulations, 2) deploy the Company's highly effective variable capacity constant harvest cultivation practices through its deployment of Cultivation MAX, and eliminate the liability of single grower dependence, 3) avoid the costly mistakes generally made in start-up, 4) stay engaged with an ever expanding team of licensees and partners, all focused on quality and safety that will "share" the ever-improving experience and knowledge of the network, and 5) continuing the expansion of its Brands Warehouse concept through entry into industry based cooperative agreements and pursuing other acquisitions as they prove suitable to overall business development strategy.

