

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) have pulled back off their highs of the session but continue to see considerable strength in late-day trading on Tuesday. After reaching its best intraday level in a month, Booking Holdings is currently up by 5.1 percent.



Booking Holdings gapped open sharply higher after the online travel company formerly known as Priceline reported weaker than expected third quarter earnings but provided strong current quarter earnings guidance.



While Booking Holdings reported third quarter adjusted earnings of $37.78 per share compared to analyst estimates for $38.21 per share, the company forecast fourth quarter earnings of $18.90 to $19.40 versus expectations for $18.69 per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX