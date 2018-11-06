Just 3 months ago Turkey's stock market crash was all over the news. The end of the country was the forecast of analysts and media. Now, the stock market in Turkey has already partially recovered. This played out in line with our forecast. The learning? Most likely, the U.S. stock market crash of 2018 will follow a similar path. While everyone was screaming that a cataclysmic crash was upon us, it is likely that in 3 months from now the U.S. stock market will be recovered, presumably also the rest of global stock markets. As the stock market crash was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...