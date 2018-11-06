Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that the annual meeting of its shareholders will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018, beginning at 11:00 am, Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), at First Names House, Victoria Road, Douglas, Isle of Man IM2 4DF, British Isles. The Company's notice of annual meeting and form of proxy were issued on November 1, 2018.

The Company's notice of the annual meeting, form of proxy, amended Articles of Association and annual consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements audited by Grant Thornton India LLP for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 are available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.erosplc.com.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com.

