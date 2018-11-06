

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday, extending their slide to a seventh successive session, with traders betting on prospects of a drop in demand for crude amid uncertainty about the outlook for global economic growth due to trade disputes.



With hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal fading, it is feared that there will be a significant slowdown in global economy in the near term.



Further, with last week's data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing yet another weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories is also weighing on the commodity. The data revealed that U.S. crude stockpiles increased for a sixth successive weak, although the increase was less than expected.



Also, with output from Saudi Arabia and Russia rising notably and the Trump administration granting sanctions exemptions to some top buyers of Iranian oil, including India, China and South Korea, supply worries are subsiding fast.



Iran's President Hassan Rouhani recently said that the Islamic republic would proudly bypass the illegal, unjust sanctions because it's against international regulations.



Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.89, or 1.4%, at $62.21 a barrel. On Monday, crude oil futures ended down $0.04, or less than 0.1%, at $63.10 a barrel.



The American Petroleum Institute will come out with its weekly oil report after trading hours today.



The official crude inventory data from the Energy Information Administration is due on Wednesday morning.



