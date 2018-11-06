

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $25.56 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $20.73 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $67.90 million from $62.75 million last year.



PDL BioPharma Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $12.31 Mln. vs. $21.71 Mln. last year. -Revenue (Q3): $67.90 Mln vs. $62.75 Mln last year.



