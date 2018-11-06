

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $85.14 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $66.64 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.49 million or $1.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $484.78 million from $427.30 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $84.49 Mln. vs. $66.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.93 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q3): $484.78 Mln vs. $427.30 Mln last year.



