

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q3 figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to come in at 4.4 percent, down from 4.5 percent in the three months prior. The employment change is tipped to add 2.0 percent on year, slowing from 3.7 percent in the second quarter.



Australia will see October results for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group; in September, the index score was 49.3.



Japan will see preliminary September results for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to see a score of 103.8, down from 104.5. The composite is pegged at 114.6, down from 116.7.



Japan also will see September results for real and labor cash earnings. Real cash earnings are tipped to fall0.3 percent on year after sliding 0.6 percent in August. Labor cash earnings are expected to add 1.1 percent after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous month.



The Philippines will release September data for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth $9.68 billion and exports were at $6.16 billion for a trade deficit of $3.52 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX