MusclePharm Corporation to Hold 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call on November 13, 2018

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2018 / MusclePharm® Corporation (OTCQB: MSLP), a scientifically driven, performance-lifestyle sports nutrition company, will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 after market close on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. MusclePharm management will hold an investment community conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update.

Live Call: U.S. 877-407-0782 International 201-689-8567 Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/40914 The webcast will be archived for 90 days. Replay: U.S. 877-481-4010 International 919-882-2331 Passcode 40914 The replay will be available for 2 weeks beginning two hours after the live call.

About MusclePharm Corporation:



MusclePharm® develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized brands includes MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essential Series, FitMiss™, as well as Natural Series, which was launched in 2017. These products are available in more than 100 countries worldwide. MusclePharm is an innovator in the sports nutrition industry with clinically proven supplements that are developed through a six-stage research process utilizing the expertise of leading nutritional scientists, doctors and universities. For more information, visit http://www.musclepharmcorp.com. To sign up to receive MusclePharm news via email, please visit http://ir.musclepharmcorp.com/email-alerts.

Contact:

MusclePharm Corporation

Attn: Investor Relations

investors@musclepharm.com

