WestPark Capital Joins Boustead Securities as Co-Manager For InfluenceMine Offering

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2018 / Boustead Securities, LLC, ("Boustead") (Member: FINRA/SIPC) announced today that WestPark Capital, Inc. ("WestPark") (Member: FINRA/SIPC), a full-service investment banking and securities brokerage firm, has joined Boustead as co-manager in conducting the $25 million INK Security Token Offering (INK STO) for InfluenceMine.

InfluenceMine is developing its platform by fusing together digital currency mining, influencer marketing, and built-in affiliate programs. InfluenceMine will target millions of users with a gamified mobile experience and a revenue share referral program where users can earn various cryptocurrencies from mining.

Use of proceeds from the INK STO include platform and brand development, technology acquisition and establishment of low-cost mining operations. InfluenceMine intends to pay a percentage of revenue dividend to INK STO holders.

InfluenceMine CEO Robert Towles stated, "InfluenceMine is excited to move forward with our offering, and we are fortunate to do so under the guidance and direction of Boustead Securities, and now also with the addition of WestPark Capital as co-manager for the INK STO."

Boustead and WestPark share InfluenceMine's excitement for this offering. Keith Moore, Boustead's CEO, stated, "Boustead looks forward to co-managing the INK STO offering with WestPark." Added Rick Rappaport, WestPark's CEO, "We are all excited to work together to bring the INK STO to investors to help InfluenceMine launch its platform."

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Member: FINRA/SIPC

Boustead Securities, LLC is an investment banking firm that advises clients on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions. Our core value proposition is our ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services.

www.boustead1828.com

About WestPark Capital, Inc.

WestPark Capital, Inc. is a full service investment banking and securities brokerage firm that serves the needs of both private and public companies worldwide, as well as individual and institutional investors. We are committed to forging lasting partnerships with emerging growth companies and the investors who back them. Our simple approach is to provide customized financial solutions for virtually any need. A complete range of investment banking and brokerage services are available to our valued corporate and individual clients.

http://www.wpcapital.com/

About InfluenceMine

InfluenceMine is building its blockchain-based affiliate platform, backed by a green mining solution. With a team of experienced US based entrepreneurs and developers, InfluenceMine's goal is to become one of the largest affiliate driven, cryptocurrency mining companies by reaching millions of users with a gamified mobile experience and a cryptocurrency based revenue share referral program.

www.influencemine.io.

SEC Legend-Regulation D Offerings

InfluenceMine offering documents for the Regulation D offering pursuant to Rule 506(c) described in this email will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This offering may only be purchased by accredited investors as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The SEC typically will not review, and will not qualify,InfluenceMine's offering documents. The SEC does not approve, pass upon the merits, or pass upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in such offering documents. If you are an accredited investor, you may obtain a copy of the offering documents for InfluenceMine by registering at https://invest.influencemine.io/sto/.

Liquidity Risk-Regulation D Offerings



An investment in InfluenceMine has a high degree of risk including the lack of a market for its securities, as well as other risks common to Regulation D investments generally, including, but not limited to, other substantial restrictions on transferability, making this investment highly illiquid. InfluenceMine can make no assurances about the success of its products, licensing or marketing efforts, any plans to make their securities liquid at any time, if ever, or its ability to eventually qualify for a listing on a national, or any other, securities exchange; consequently, investors in InfluenceMine may lose some or all of their investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements herein that are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may,""plans," "projects," "seeks," "should,""will," and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safeharbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement herein for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. Similar statements are made in the Offering Circulars or offering documents of InfluenceMine. These forward-looking statements reflect, as applicable, our or InfluenceMine's current views about plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to InfluenceMine or us and on assumptions InfluenceMine or we have made. Although InfluenceMine or we believe that such plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, InfluenceMine or we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond InfluenceMine's or our control. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" for InfluenceMine's Regulation D Offering. InfluenceMine or we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

