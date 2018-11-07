sprite-preloader
07.11.2018
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Drummond Company, Inc. Announces Termination of Sale Process

Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 1, 2017, Drummond Company, Inc. engaged Goldman Sachs as a financial advisor in connection with a possible sale of all or a portion of the Company's interest in the Colombian coal mining operations and related transportation assets of Drummond International, LLC.


Drummond Company, Inc. today announced that it has terminated the sale process of its Colombian coal assets and Drummond's coal operations in Colombia will continue to operate as usual.


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)