

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) reported that its group net income for the nine-month of 2018 rose 15.1% to 3.016 billion euros from 2.621 billion euros last year. The improvement reflected the increase in EBIT and the reduction in financial expenses, mainly due to the efficient management of financial liabilities.



EBIT was 7.438 billion euros, up 3.1% from the prior year. The growth reflected the improvement in EBITDA, which more than offset the increase in depreciation and amortisation, mainly due to the adoption of IFRS 15, and impairment in the period.



EBITDA was 12.134 billion euros, up 6.0% from the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to the growth in renewables, the income generated by the disposal of 80% of the capital of eight project companies in Mexico, increased margins in Brazil following the acquisition of Eletropaulo, in the United States following the acquisition of EnerNOC, in distribution in Italy and Spain as well as in end-user markets in Italy, Spain and Romania.



Revenues for the period were 55.25 billion euros up from 54.19 billion euros last year. The increase mainly reflected changes in the scope of consolidation related to the acquisition of Eletropaulo in June 2018 and EnerNOC, now Enel X North America, in August 2017, and to the increase in revenues from distribution in Italy and Spain, which more than offset the reduction in commodity trading volumes and adverse exchange rate developments, especially in South America.



Francesco Starace, Enel CEO and General Manager, said,' The Group's financial performance posted in the first nine months of this year allows us to confirm our EBITDA and net income targets for full year 2018.'



