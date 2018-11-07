16th Shanghai World Travel Fair - a Professional Platform Dedicated to China Outbound Tourism Market

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai World Travel Fair (SWTF), held by Europe Asia Global Link Exhibitions & Shanghai International Convention & Exhibition Corp., Ltd and supported by VNU Exhibitions Asia, is one of the most well-known and influential annual travel exhibitions in China that provides a comprehensive platform for both professional operators and final consumers. Its 16th edition will be held from April 18th to 21st at Shanghai Exhibition Center.

In 2018, 750 exhibitors and co-exhibitors from 53 different countries exhibited at the show their attractions, resources and travel services to over 43,000 buyers, trade visitors and final consumers. The volume of travel packages' sales conducted on-site by some of China's largest travel agencies reached RMB 50,925,000 (over 6.7 million euros).

In 2019, the show will have a strong focus on the buyer program for the exhibitors that are looking to get in touch with tourism professional buyers and trade visitors in China. The show will be a great opportunity to meet a number Chinese buyers coming from some of the wealthiest parts of Eastern China such as Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, as well as the fastest growing second tier regions located in the East of China such as Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, etc.

The show will host a dedicated B2B hall restricted for access by trade visitors only where a one-stop solution will be offered to the audience, with exhibited tourism products varying from destinations, attractions, airlines, cruises, accommodation, etc. An online match making system is available for the exhibitors and buyers in order for them to schedule meetings with each other prior to the show so that to save time and increase efficiency. Speed matching activities will also take place during the show to give both exhibitors and buyers more networking possibilities among them.

Several concurrent activities are also scheduled to take place during SWTF2019 in order to provide the latest information and hear the latest tourism trends in China and the world presented by key opinion leaders

Shanghai World Travel Fair is part of a global tourism network, which also includes 2 other important events in the tourism market: Chengdu Travel Trade Market (10-12 September 2019) - a B2B travel show that focuses on the second tier cities in the Central & Western China - and TTG TRAVEL EXPERIENCE (9-11 October 2019) - the most important tourism marketplace in Italy. These three shows together create an international platform that facilitates the communication within the world tourism industry as an added value to our customers and partners worldwide.

Reserve your booth at SWTF and explore new opportunities for your business in the China tourism market.

