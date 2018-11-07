

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it is investigating whether General Motors (GM) missed more than a million vehicles during a 2016 recall for windshield wipers that could fail.



In 2016 General Motors recalled about 368,000 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrains model because the wipers might fail. The automaker said ball joints in the wiper mechanism were rusting.



But now the agency is wondering whether GM should have recalled more vehicles.



The agency said it has received 249 complaints from owners of other model years. So, it's looking at whether the recall should have covered all 2010-2016 models, not just the 2013 models.



The agency estimated that would total 1.7 million vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX