Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Nov 7, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) received an order from India's public sector utility NTPC (earlier known as National Thermal Power Corporation) Limited for additional installations of flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) systems in the Mouda-II and Rihand-II&III coal-fired power plants. This project aims to use cutting-edge FGD systems to reduce emissions of sulfur oxide (SOx) and soot dust, helping to clear and reduce air pollutants in India. This is the first order of Limestone-Gypsum FGD system(1) in Indian market. Installations of Mouda-II and Rihand-II&III are scheduled for completion in 2021 and 2022 respectively.These projects are ordered through MHPS' Indian subsidiary and included engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) arrangements. The order comprises two 660MW units for the Mouda-II plant, and four 500MW units for the Rihand-II&III plant, for a combined output of 3,320MW. The FGD systems will be additional installations to the existing power generating facilities, supporting the design of the cutting-edge spray-type desulfurization systems(2) handled by MHPS' Indian subsidiary.Coal accounts for the majority of the fuel used in thermal power plants in India, and adding FGD systems to existing coal-fired power plants is becoming increasingly common. This is a pioneering project, and the order is the result of the favorable ratings and reliability of the MHPS Group's FGD systems.Going forward, with the current trend toward strengthening curbs on emissions of atmospheric pollutants, demand is expected to increase for off-gas cleanup technologies and systems in thermal power plants. MHPS will proactively offer Air Quality Control Systems (AQCSs) combining high-performance, high-efficiency desulfurization /denitrification systems and dust collectors, contributing to reductions in the global environmental load.(1) The desulfurization way that absorbs SOx and collects the generated gypsum by reacting limestone with SOx.(2) Open spray tower type that sprays absorbent (limestone slurry) downward from upper side of compact flue gas scrubbing tower to absorb harmful SOx efficiently.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.