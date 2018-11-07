Conceptual image of an electronic customs procedure gate at a customs inspection area (left) Exit gate (right) Electronic declaration terminal



TOKYO, Nov 7, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that it has received an order from Japan Customs for an electronic customs procedure gate featuring facial recognition for use at the customs inspection area at Japan's busiest international airport. Demonstration trials of the electronic customs procedure gate are scheduled to begin at Terminal 3 of Narita International Airport from April 2019.This will be the first time that facial recognition technology is used for customs procedures at an airport in Japan.The electronic procedure gate will be installed at the customs inspection area where passengers proceed to after being admitted through immigration. Travelers' identities will be confirmed at a kiosk terminal (electronic declaration terminal) and at an exit gate equipped with NEC's facial recognition technology, which boasts the world's No. 1 recognition accuracy(1). Furthermore, a smartphone application will facilitate electronic baggage declaration by enabling travelers to register baggage contents and passport information. These methods are expected to reduce passenger stress by relieving congestion and shortening waiting time in the customs inspection area.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_NECCustomsInspectionArea.jpgConceptual image of an electronic customs procedure gate at a customs inspection area(left) Exit gate (right) Electronic declaration terminalThe facial image taken at the electronic procedure gate is only used for identification purposes and is deleted in an appropriate manner after use."NEC regards its safety business and the 'NEC Safer Cities' campaign as keys to expanding and enhancing its global business," said Ryouji Hayashi, senior vice president, NEC. "NEC has already provided biometric identification systems, including facial recognition, to approximately 50 airports around the world, and we look forward to capitalizing on this experience and know-how to contribute further to the security and safety of social infrastructure everywhere."(1) NEC's Video Face Recognition Technology Ranks First in NIST TestingAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.