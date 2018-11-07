

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United State is looking at a divided Congress after Democrats were projected to take control of the House of Representatives following Tuesday's midterm elections.



Little else went right for Democrats as Republicans kept control of the Senate, thanks to a win by Texas Senator Ted Cruz in a hotly contested race against challenger Beto O'Rourke.



Republican Ron DeSantis was elected the next Governor of Florida, defeating Democrat Andrew Gillum- who was trying to become Florida's first African-American governor.



Also, former Republican Senator Mike DeWine has been elected Governor of Ohio, while Democrat Andrew Cuomo was re-elected Governor of New York.



In Georgia, Republican Brian Kemp is projected to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was trying to become the first African-American female governor in U.S. history.



