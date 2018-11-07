Cinterion NB-IoT solution delivers unique multilayer IoT security to ensure end-to-end trust

Gemalto, the global leader in digital security, is expanding highly efficient IoT connectivity with the launch of its Cinterion Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) wireless module platform. The new solution builds on the success of Gemalto's NB-IoT product in China, delivering power efficient future 5G connectivity to APAC and Europe. A unique combination of several optional security features ensures trust in the comprehensive IoT ecosystem. The solution is ideal for the growing mass of industrial solutions that require extreme efficiency, expanded coverage and long life such as utility meters and smart city solutions.

LPWA NB-IoT drives massive IoT growth leading to increased security concerns

The IoT is accelerating at dizzying speed with China leading the way and the European market following with more than 415 million connections expected in the next five years1. The majority of these connections are emerging in the industrial IoT (IIoT) sector where highly efficient, Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technologies such as NB-IoT are driving massive expansion. A recent report by Custom Market Insights predicts the NB-IoT market will grow at a CAGR of 90% between now and 20252. As the number of connections continues to raise, so do cyberattacks making digital security an urgent concern.

Gemalto security "double play" ensures trust in NB-IoT

Leveraging Gemalto's strong capability in securely managing billions of digital credentials, the Cinterion NB-IoT platform will offer an integrated eSIM in selected platform products. Gemalto eSIMs authenticate IoT devices, encrypt data and securely manage connections to cellular networks. Soldered to the IoT module, eSIMs reduce the size and cost of solutions while strengthening security and reliability. Pre-installed certificates simplify secure onboarding to cloud services by authenticating leading cloud platform providers.

Extended efficiency, long life battery, expanded coverage range

The new Gemalto Cinterion ENS22 NB-IoT wireless module gives developers a single mode NB-IoT connectivity solution designed to meet the highest standards and requirements of the European and APAC regions. Gemalto's advanced power management system significantly boosts energy performance extending battery life for up to 10 years. The module is ideal for stationary IoT applications that send data only at intermittent intervals. Gemalto's evolution strategy enables easy forward migration within Cinterion product families while allowing a single device design for any technology standard or geographical area where it is used.

Incremental updates protect NB-IoT devices for long life

To better manage devices in the field over long life cycles, the Cinterion NB-IoT module enables incremental firmware updates over-the-air (FOTA), a mandatory feature for cost savings and device lifecycle management. These updates allow revision of only the portion of code that needs updating. This significantly reduces transmission time, power draw and throughput, which are all essential in preserving the investment in NB-IoT technology.

"Gemalto debuted its Cinterion NB-IoT Platform early in China, a market that is driving global expansion of NB-IoT for IIoT connectivity," said Dan Shey, ABI Research. "With Gemalto's successful pilot product and the Chinese government's aggressive NB-IoT goal of achieving 600 million connections in the coming years, Gemalto is well positioned to be a global leader in the NB-IoT category."

"Gemalto's Cinterion NB-IoT platform delivers a proven, high quality connectivity solution at the market's most cost competitive price while delivering an industry unique security feature set," said Andreas Haegele, SVP IoT Products, Gemalto. "The Gemalto NB-IoT solution strengthens the business case for cellular IoT technology and expands feasibility to use cases that were formerly cost prohibitive."

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

1 https://www.iot-now.com/2018/07/19/86099-european-cellular-iot-market-grow-384-2023-telcos-warned-lora-sigfox/

2 https://industrytoday.co.uk/it/analyst-predict--narrowband-iot--nb-iot--market-size-to-grow-at-cagr-of--90--during-forecast-period---know-about-growth-with-technological-advancements--global-innovations--and-competitive-analysis

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005371/en/

Contacts:

Gemalto media contacts:

Tauri Cox

North America

+1 512 257 3916

tauri.cox@gemalto.com

Sophie Dombres

Europe Middle East Africa

+33 4 42 36 57 38

sophie.dombres@gemalto.com

Piyush Prakash

Asia Pacific

+91 11 6623 1200

piyush.prakash@gemalto.com

Enriqueta Sedano

Latin America

+52 5521221422

enriqueta.sedano@gemalto.com