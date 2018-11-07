ABN AMRO press release - Changes in the Supervisory Board

Changes in the Supervisory Board

ABN AMRO announced today that Steven ten Have and Frederieke Leeflang have stated they will step down as members of ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board next year, in order to allow for the appointment of Ms Anna Storåkers and Mr Michiel Lap, two intended new members with extensive experience in the financial sector. Anna Storåkers and Michiel Lap will be nominated for appointment to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting in April 2019 for a period of four years. Their appointment will be subject to regulatory approval.

Tom de Swaan, chairman of the Supervisory Board: "I'm pleased to be able to announce that we have two good candidates with broad experience in the financial sector, meeting our wish to further enhance the banking expertise within the Supervisory Board."

Anna Storåkers spent the past nine years years working for Nordea, where she gained extensive experience in retail banking.

Michiel Lap has been working for international banks for many years, mainly in corporate and investment banking in London, including at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Since 2015, he has been a Supervisory Board member at Arcadis.

Tom de Swaan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "I fully respect Steven ten Have and Frederieke Leeflang's decision to step down in order to allow the Supervisory Board to take on members with more banking expertise. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank them for their valuable contributions in the past few years."

Steven ten Have has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2010. He held the position of interim Chairman of the Supervisory Board and was willing to prolong his involvement with ABN AMRO in order to ensure continuity of the Board's chairmanship.

Frederieke Leeflang has accepted other positions that are more closely related to her professional interests and disciplines, and that require a significant time commitment.

ABN AMRO Press Office

Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd

Head of Media Relations & PA

pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)

+31 20 6288900 ABN AMRO Investor Relations

Dies Donker

Head of Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)

+31 20 6282282









This press release is published by ABN AMRO Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Press Release ABN AMRO - Changes in the Supervisory Board (http://hugin.info/172722/R/2224473/872227.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ABN AMRO via Globenewswire

