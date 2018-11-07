IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 26% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2018

Highlights

· Gross profit growth of 25% to EUR 398.7 million (+30% on a constant currency basis)

· Operating EBITA increase of 26% to EUR 156.6 million (+32% on a constant currency basis)

· Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 28% to EUR 109.2 million (+33% on a constant currency basis)

· Cash earnings per share increased by 23% to EUR 1.97

· Acquisition of Velox GmbH, completed on 26 September 2018, expanding IMCD's European network in the plastics, composites and other specialities markets.

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "The strong growth we reported after 6 months has continued, resulting in an increase of operating EBITA of 26% (+32% on a constant currency basis) in the first 9 months. All regions contributed with robust organic growth and in addition, in North America we benefitted from the recent acquisitions we have made. In September, we completed the acquisition of Velox, based in Hamburg, Germany with subsidiaries in many European countries. We have started the integration process of this company as well as of E.T. Horn, which we acquired end of July. We will continue executing our strategy and keep working hard to deliver superior value to our suppliers, customers and consequently to our shareholders."

