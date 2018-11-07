

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income climbed 26.7 percent to 459 million euros from 362 million euros last year.



Income from continuing operations was 475 million euros, up 31.3 percent. Basic income per share from continuing operations grew 41.4 percent to 0.41 euro from 0.29 euro last year.



Underlying income per share from continuing operations was 0.43 euro, compared to 0.31 euro a year ago.



Operating income grew 12.1 percent to 612 million euros. Underlying operating income increased 9.6 percent to 647 million euros. Underlying operating margin was 4.1%, up 0.2% points, supported by synergies.



Underlying EBITDA improved 5.4 percent to 1.08 billion euros.



Net sales were 15.78 billion euros, 4.3 percent higher than last year's 15.14 billion euros. Net sales went up 3.6% at constant exchange rates.



US comparable sales were up 3.0% with positive volume growth. Net consumer online sales climbed 27.6% at constant exchange rates.



The company said it is firmly on track to realize at least 5 billion euros in net consumer online sales by 2020.



Further, the company increased free cash flow guidance for 2018 to at least 2.0 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX