Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2018) - NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (CSE: NTAR) ("NexTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is sponsoring the Golden Key 2.0 after party at MJBizCon in Las Vegas, NV on November 14th - 16th. The Golden Key 2.0 after party is a highly exclusive gathering of founders, influencers, investors and policy makers. Guests are immersed in stimulating experiences designed to encourage bonding, networking and cultivation of long lasting partnerships. Golden Key 2.0 is the second annual presentation of the event and, like last year, the date is aligned with the timing of MJBizCon, one of the largest and most notable cannabis conferences in North America. The Golden Key event is the ideal venue for NexTech to be showcasing its augmented reality (AR) capabilities and ARitize () application with its partners.

LINK TO INVITE: https://bit.ly/2JPvLZn

"NexTech is fortunate to have partnered with cannabis brands; Trellis, Liv Humbl, Vapexhale and Cova to create an augmented reality cannabis showcase where cannabis brands and company executives get to experience a virtual 3D volumetric world where they can interact and engage with holograms and AR without the need for special glasses. This will be a very memorable event for all the lucky invitees," comments Evan Gappelberg CEO of NexTech.

About NexTech

NexTech is bringing augmented reality and holographic teleportation to the Cannabis market and other fast-growing markets by turning 2D products into exciting 3D consumer experiences. NexTech is currently developing a proprietary and disruptive Augmented Reality (AR) advertising and education platform that uniquely engages by connecting brands and retailers through a fully immersive 3D AR experience called Native AR. NexTech launched its ARitize app in August 2018, which can dynamically host many brand's 3D objects and augmented reality experiences. NexTech believes it has the first mover advantage in pursuing the Cannabis market which is the fastest growing economy in the world. NexTech AR Solutions Corp. also owns a large and diverse revenue generating App Portfolio that is deployed on the iTunes and Google play store which it intends to ARitize.

To view Augmented Reality:

Download the ARitize App on iOS & Android

iPhone Download:

https://apple.co/2AKybaw

Android Download:

http://bit.ly/2SNQmBc

