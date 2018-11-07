

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Swiss Life Group (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX) reported that fee income was 1.2 billion Swiss francs in the first nine months of 2018. That corresponds to 7% growth in local currency compared to the previous year.



Premiums came to 14.7 billion francs Group-wide - a 4% increase over the previous year in local currency. Insurance reserves for the benefit of the company's policyholders rose by 2%.



Third-party assets under management increased to 66.3 billion francs as of 30 September 2018, compared to 61.4 billion francs in year-end 2017.



'We were again successful in increasing fee income thanks to strong growth in owned IFAs and unit-linked business in France. We are confident that we will achieve or exceed all our goals under the Swiss Life 2018 Group-wide programme,' said Patrick Frost, Group CEO of Swiss Life.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX