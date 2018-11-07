

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - German Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter profit after tax grew 9.6 percent to 110.5 million euros from last year's 100.8 million euros. Earnings per share attributable to Brenntag shareholders were 0.72 euro, up 10.8% from 0.65 euro a year ago.



Profit before tax grew 2.1 percent to 153.3 million euros.



Operating EBITDA was up 3.9 percent year on year to 224.5 million euros. Operating EBITDA margin, meanwhile, dropped to 33.1 percent from 34.2 percent last year.



Brenntag generated sales of 3.22 billion euros in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 11.4 percent from 2.89 billion euros last year. Sales grew 12.1% on a constant currency basis.



Further, Brenntag confirmed its 2018 guidance, forecasting growth in its key performance indicators and operating EBITDA of between 870 million euros and 900 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX