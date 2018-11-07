

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) on Wednesday reported that its group result or net profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 rose 10.4 percent to 377.8 million euros from 342.3 million euros in the prior-year period. Earnings per share increased to 3.73 euros from 3.35 euros a year ago.



Operating result, or Group EBITDA for the nine months increased 9.0 percent year-on-year to 880.4 million euros.



Group EBIT rose by 7.4 percent from the year-ago period to 580.3 million euros.



Group revenue for the nine-month period grew 14.3 percent to 2.55 billion euros from 2.23 billion euros in the year-ago period.



Adjusting for revenue recognized in connection with expenses for expansion projects at Fraport's Group companies worldwide, according to the IFRIC 12 accounting standard, revenue grew 7.2 percent to 2.36 billion euros.



With almost 53 million passengers served, up 8.4 percent from last year, Frankfurt Airport or FRA achieved a new record high in the first nine months of 2018. Buoyed by strong passenger growth, airports in Fraport's international portfolio also contributed positively to the Group's increased revenue.



Looking ahead, Fraport said its executive board confirmed the outlook for fiscal 2018 business. The Group expects revenue, EBITDA and the Group result or net profit to reach the upper level of the margins forecast in the Fraport Annual Report 2017.



Taking into account the additional revenue gained from Fraport's sale of its stake in Flughafen Hannover-Langenhagen GmbH, Fraport expects to exceed these margins. The company noted that the divestiture will have a positive impact of about 77 million euros on the Group result.



In view of the ongoing strong passenger growth at Frankfurt, Fraport's executive board has revised the traffic outlook for FRA upwards when issuing the 2018 half-year interim report, to slightly over 69 million passengers for the full 2018 business year.



