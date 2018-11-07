

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sports shoes, clothing and accessories giant Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) Wednesday reported that its profit from continuing operations for the third quarter rose 19 percent to 656 million euros.



Operating profit for the quarter was up 13 percent to 901 million euros, resulting in operating margin of 15.3 percent versus 14.0 percent last year. The company's gross margin increased 1.4 percentage points to 51.8 percent.



In the third quarter, revenues increased 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis and 3 percent in euro terms to 5.873 billion euros from last year's 5.677 billion euros.



Looking ahead, for full year 2018, adidas now forecasts net income from continuing operations of 1.660 billion - 1.720 billion euros, reflecting an increase of 16 - 20 percent over last year's level of 1.430 billion euros. Earlier, it had projected net income from continuing operations between 1.615 billion and 1.675 billion euros.



The company now projects currency-neutral revenues in 2018 to grow between 8 and 9 percent, at the lower end of the prior communicated range of about 10 percent, due to lower-than-initially-expected growth in Western Europe.



