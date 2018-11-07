Interim report for FLSmidth & Co. for 1 January - 30 September 2018

Company Announcement No. 9 2018, 7 November 2018

Order intake up 71% - strongest in six years

Q3 highlights

· Strong order intake

· Revenue growth insufficient to generate operating leverage and improve profitability

· Reduction in net working capital and net debt

· Positive free cash flow

· Strong performance in Mining; action taken to improve profitability in Cement

· Profit of DKK 162m against DKK 23m last year

· Guidance for 2018 maintained

Order intake of DKK 7.2bn in Q3, including contracts for two large cement plants in Central America at a combined value of approximately DKK 1.9bn - the orders were announced in August and confirmed as effective in September 2018. This brought the order backlog to DKK 17.2bn, the highest level in three years.

Group CEO Thomas Schulz commented: "It makes us proud each time a customer selects us to deliver and install mission critical equipment or grants FLSmidth an important service contract to enhance productivity. At the same time, our strong order intake paves the way for advances in both revenue and earnings in the coming years."

Quarterly revenue came in at DKK 4.3bn, 6% up from the same quarter of last year (DKK 4.1bn). The gross margin was unchanged at 26.0%.

EBITA climbed 4% from DKK 336m to DKK 350m, as a result of the higher revenue. The EBITA margin of 8.1% was slightly lower than last year (Q3 2017: 8.2%), due to increased costs related to digitalization and efficiency improvements.

Profit for Q3 was DKK 162m against DKK 23m in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The Group's return on capital employed (ROCE) advanced to 10.7% in Q3, up 0.7pp from Q3 last year (10.0%). The equity ratio stood at 37% at the end of the third quarter, comfortably above the minimum target of 30%, while the financial gearing (NIBD/EBITDA) was 1.1.

Commenting on the market outlook, Thomas Schulz said: "We've registered a positive trend in mining and are pleased to report strong financial performance. The outlook for our Cement business is stable, but we have taken action to improve efficiency. We continue assisting our customers in their constant pursuit of enhancing productivity."

Guidance for 2018 is unchanged





Based on the results delivered in the first three quarters of 2018 and the expected developments in the remainder of 2018, it is expected that revenue will be DKK 18-20bn and that the EBITA margin will be 8-10%. The return on capital employed is expected to be 10-12%. Revenue is expected to pick up

significantly in the fourth quarter, driven by both mining and cement, and accompanied by operating leverage and higher margins.

Contacts

Investors

Nicolai Mauritzen, tel +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

Media

Sofie Karen Lindberg, tel +45 30 93 18 77, skl@flsmidth.com

Key Figures Q3 2018

DKKm Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Change Q1-Q3

2018 Q1-Q3

2017 Change Year 2017 Order intake 7,164 4,193 71% 17,238 14,334 20% 19,170 Order backlog 17,228 13,799 25% 17,228 13,799 25% 13,654 Revenue 4,335 4,101 6% 13,300 13,057 2% 18,000 Gross profit 1,126 1,065 6% 3,381 3,363 1% 4,597 Gross margin 26.0% 26.0% 25.4% 25.8% 25.5% EBITDA 408 398 3% 1,244 1,239 0% 1,732 EBITA 350 336 4% 1,074 1,050 2% 1,515 EBITA margin 8.1% 8.2% 8.1% 8.0% 8.4% EBIT 254 234 9% 801 743 8% 1,115 EBIT margin 5.9% 5.7% 6.0% 5.7% 6.2% Profit 162 23 604% 466 259 80% 74 CFFO 357 414 -14% 288 519 -45% 1,065 Free cash flow 248 345 -28% 54 350 -85% 952 Net working capital 1,809 2,232 -19% 1,809 2,232 -19% 1,833 Net interest-bearing debt (1,942) (2,155) -10% (1,942) (2,155) -10% (1,545)

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. As the market-leading supplier of engineering, equipment and service solutions, FLSmidth improves performance, drives down costs, and reduces the environmental impact of operations. Present in more than 50 countries and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Group and its 11,700 employees generated revenue of DKK 18 billion in 2017.

