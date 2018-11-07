KBC Groep: KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*
Brussels, 7 November 2018, 8h00
Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV
(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)
Summary of the notification(s)
KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification dd. 30 October 2018, dd. 31 October 2018 and
dd. 1 November 2018, which - as a final result - state that BlackRock Inc. has crossed the reporting threshold of 5% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) downwards.
Content of the notification(s)
The notification(s) contain(s) following information:
- Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notification(s) by: BlackRock Inc.
- Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex
- Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 29 October 2018, 30 October 2018, 31 October 2018.
- Threshold that is crossed: 5%
(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)
- Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 415 897 567
- Notified details: see annex. The number of KBC-shares with voting rights and equivalent financial instruments owned by BlackRock (expressed as a per cent of the total of KBC-shares) amounted to 4.91% and 0.08% dd. 29 October 2018, 4.99% and 0.07% dd. 30 October 2018 and 3.96% and 1.03% dd. 31 October 2018.
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).
- The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.
Attachment
- 20181107_pb_Blackrock_en (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/6cc091ae-c46e-4592-ace6-fcb5ac378d54)