GaN Systems to Highlight GaN Innovations Through Presentations, New Products, and Time-Saving Design Tools at electronica 2018

OTTAWA, Nov. 06, 2018, the global leader in GaN, one of the world's leading conferences covering the latest developments in the electronics industry taking place in Munich on November 13-16. The company will share key observations and insights on the automotive sector and showcase its latest solutions and design tools at the GaN Systems booth located in Hall B5, Booth 430.

GaN in the Automotive Industry

Automotive is one of the central themes at electronica with a dedicated Automotive Forum. The demand and impact of electric and autonomous vehicles has underlined the importance of power electronics throughout the entire automotive and supporting sectors from charging networks and renewable energy sources, data centers, and manufacturing.

Design engineers are focused on making power systems more efficient, compact, lighter, and lower cost with GaN transistors as the fundamental building block. In the automotive sector, GaN is becoming the preferred choice for onboard chargers and, a strong contender for traction inverters.

During the conference, GaN Systems CEO Jim Witham will elaborate on these topics at two sessions:

Date Time Location Topic Nov. 14, 2018 15:00-16:00 Hall A6 - Stand 158 What will power the next generation of vehicles? (http://power-forum.electronics-know-how.com/?utm_source=press-release) Nov. 15, 2018 12:30-13:00 Automotive Forum Hall B4 GaN and Electric Vehicles - A Small Change That Can Revolutionize the Industry (https://electronica.de/trade-fair/program/events-calendar/index.php/mmg/eventdatabase/en/detail/11251/ELE2018A?type=eventdatabase\https://gansystems.com/market-insights/automotive/?utm_source=press-release)

Reducing Time to Market with GaN

GaN Systems will display its breadth of solutions and design tools that help engineers design systems that meet their performance goals and get to market more quickly. These include the newly announced GS-065-120-1-D and GS-010-120-1-P productsevaluation devicefor 3-Phase Traction Inverter and Single-Phase T-Type 3-Level Inverter designs. Additionally, GaN Systems will have its newly released 50 W wireless power amplifier that is well-suited for wireless power transfer and charging applications in consumer, industrial, and automotive markets. Customer demonstrations will also be provided that highlight end products in the consumer , data center , industrial , and automotive industries.

"GaN power transistors are now recognized as the building block that enable smaller, lighter weight, and more energy efficient and cost-effective electronics - in all areas imaginable from automobiles to data centers to renewable power systems," says Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "At electronica, we look forward to participating in conversations with customers and visitors about the transformation that is taking place with GaN power electronics."

For more information, please visit gansystems.com/electronica2018 or come see the GaN Systems team at Hall B5, Booth 430.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics.

As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .



